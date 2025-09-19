Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $24,763,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NVS opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.