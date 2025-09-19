Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 5,301 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,991,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,160,004.40. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,315. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $126.36 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

