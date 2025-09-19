Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,264,297,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after acquiring an additional 224,422 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

