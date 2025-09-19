Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $927.80 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $938.68. The stock has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $757.06 and its 200-day moving average is $733.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

