Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $474.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.