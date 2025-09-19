Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $210.13 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,878.08. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

