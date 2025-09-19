Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE O opened at $59.19 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.