Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BK opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $108.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

