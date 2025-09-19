Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

