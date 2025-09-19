Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $384.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.35 and a 52 week high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

