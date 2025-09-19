Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,728.04. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,400.85. This represents a 67.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and have sold 9,600 shares worth $543,136. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.