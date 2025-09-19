Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $473,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

