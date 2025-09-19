Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $641,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 135,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

