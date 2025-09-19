Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $264.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

