Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $5,008,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $914.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $845.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $933.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,130.84.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 220 shares of company stock worth $201,181 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

