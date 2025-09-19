Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $115.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

