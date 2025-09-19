Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Sysco by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

