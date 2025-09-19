Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $99.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.51.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $253.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

