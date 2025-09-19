Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

