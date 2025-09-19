Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $206.31 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

