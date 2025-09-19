Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $402.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

