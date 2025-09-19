Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comerica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

