Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stryker by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.92 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

