Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 11,366 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8%

IPG opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.