Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 61,833 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 47,246 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,532,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 221,505 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 820,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 402,576 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

