Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

