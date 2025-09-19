Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $146.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

