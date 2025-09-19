Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.60. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $397.12 and a 12-month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.