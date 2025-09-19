Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after buying an additional 889,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $785.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $780.72 and a 200-day moving average of $820.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

