Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,391 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $61.99 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

