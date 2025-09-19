Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $213,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $208,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $110,000.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari stock opened at $484.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.36 and its 200-day moving average is $466.51. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

