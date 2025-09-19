Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 182 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

