Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,322,000 after acquiring an additional 144,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13,668.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,380,000 after acquiring an additional 139,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.4%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

