Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 212 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 951,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 71,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 703,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 467,704 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Polaris Stock Down 0.0%

PII stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

