Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 332,517 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,517 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $96,971,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,894 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.9%

WBD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

