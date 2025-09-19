Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 335 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

