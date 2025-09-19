Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,355 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $8,183,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

