Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,132 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $81,747,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $64,636,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $54,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after buying an additional 999,797 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.