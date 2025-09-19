Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 82 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 536,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $534.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.15 and its 200 day moving average is $441.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

