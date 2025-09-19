Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.00 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

