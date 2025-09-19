Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,519 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,461 shares of company stock worth $13,652,421. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

