Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7%

EXPD opened at $124.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

