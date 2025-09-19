Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.