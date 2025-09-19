Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DexCom by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 944.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

