Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

