General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $324.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average is $288.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.