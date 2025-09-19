Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.86 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 131,287 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 million, a PE ratio of -102.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

