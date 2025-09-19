GK Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.0% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

