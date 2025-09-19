Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Global Payments by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after acquiring an additional 479,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.70.

Global Payments stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

