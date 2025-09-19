Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,300 Shares of Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,387,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 943,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $247,555.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,636.83. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,007 shares of company stock worth $496,322. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

